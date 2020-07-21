All apartments in Matthews
1150 Dean Hall Lane, Matthews, NC 28105
Downtown Matthews

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
pool
garage
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION..Pristine full brick townhome nestled in the popular heart of Matthews. Easy walk & commute to a variety of shopping, eateries, coffee shops, specialty shops, attractions & medical. Conveniently located minutes from I-485, 74 Hwy & 15 minutes to Uptown Charlotte. This immaculate townhome hosts a main floor w/granite kitchen counter tops, SS appliances, hardwood flooring, pendant & recessed lighting, 9' ceilings & traditional maple kitchen cabinetry. Sliding door off of the kitchen opens to a cozy back deck. 2 carpeted bedrooms, 2 tiled full baths & stacked washer/dryer on the 3rd level. Bathrooms adorned with white cabinetry & tile flooring. You can enter this home from the garage/lower level or the main level front door. The lower level affords a comfortable den w/nice sized storage closet & powder room. Walk around the corner & visit the pool or picnic in the gazebo area. Water, trash/recycling & lawn maintenance included. NO PETS. Don't miss this awesome rental opportunity. Contact listing agent for application instructions. $75 per adult applicant.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Does 1150 Dean Hall Lane have any available units?
1150 Dean Hall Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Matthews, NC.
How much is rent in Matthews, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Matthews Rent Report.
What amenities does 1150 Dean Hall Lane have?
Some of 1150 Dean Hall Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1150 Dean Hall Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1150 Dean Hall Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1150 Dean Hall Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1150 Dean Hall Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Matthews.
Does 1150 Dean Hall Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1150 Dean Hall Lane offers parking.
Does 1150 Dean Hall Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1150 Dean Hall Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1150 Dean Hall Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1150 Dean Hall Lane has a pool.
Does 1150 Dean Hall Lane have accessible units?
No, 1150 Dean Hall Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1150 Dean Hall Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1150 Dean Hall Lane has units with dishwashers.
