1150 Dean Hall Lane

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION..Pristine full brick townhome nestled in the popular heart of Matthews. Easy walk & commute to a variety of shopping, eateries, coffee shops, specialty shops, attractions & medical. Conveniently located minutes from I-485, 74 Hwy & 15 minutes to Uptown Charlotte. This immaculate townhome hosts a main floor w/granite kitchen counter tops, SS appliances, hardwood flooring, pendant & recessed lighting, 9' ceilings & traditional maple kitchen cabinetry. Sliding door off of the kitchen opens to a cozy back deck. 2 carpeted bedrooms, 2 tiled full baths & stacked washer/dryer on the 3rd level. Bathrooms adorned with white cabinetry & tile flooring. You can enter this home from the garage/lower level or the main level front door. The lower level affords a comfortable den w/nice sized storage closet & powder room. Walk around the corner & visit the pool or picnic in the gazebo area. Water, trash/recycling & lawn maintenance included. NO PETS. Don't miss this awesome rental opportunity. Contact listing agent for application instructions. $75 per adult applicant.