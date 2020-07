Amenities

Check out this brand new duplex in Lincolnton Area with almost 1000 square feet! Very convenient to Hwy 321 making for an easy commute. This unit offer a large Den, nice kitchen with granite counters and appliances, 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Covered front porch, one car garage and side patio. Application is required to be considered for lease. Contact Grant Mosteller for details at 704-472-8866.