Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Check out this like new duplex in Lincolnton with over 900 square feet and kitchen appliances! This one offer a large Den, nice kitchen, 2 bedrooms and 2 baths with a covered front porch and a one car garage. Application is required to be considered for lease. Contact Grant Mosteller for details at 704-472-8866.