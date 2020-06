Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities bocce court parking playground pool garage

Brand New, open floor plan with gas fire place granite counter tops in kitchen and baths with large island in kitchen. Large picture frame molding throughout. large master bedroom and bath, with two walk-in closets. Community features community pool, Cabana, playground, bocce ball, and pickle ball courts. Only a few minutes to access to Lake Norman and across the street from the New Public grocery store and shopping going in.