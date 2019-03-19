All apartments in Kings Mountain
Find more places like 301 W Mountain St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kings Mountain, NC
/
301 W Mountain St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

301 W Mountain St

301 West Mountain Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

301 West Mountain Street, Kings Mountain, NC 28086

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
hot tub
Reduced Own one of the most widely recognized and unique homes in Kings Mountain and Cleveland County. This home, built in 1922, was completely and lovingly renovated/restored from 2008-2011. We chose a combination of restoration and renovation to create a functional but still historically significant property.
HVAC is less than 3 years old. Roof is less than 10 years old. Windows and paint are less than 8 years old. This is a move in ready piece of history that was a significant contributor when Kings Mountain acquired historical status for this block of the city.
There are 5 bedrooms (one in basement) and 3 full baths on three different levels in this 4000+ sq ft home allowing for plenty of space but also plenty of separation. There is storage on every level and the rooms are all over-sized (to say the least.)
There is a playground space in the back yard adjacent to the designer GAS heated pool with spill-over hot tub that is less than 8 years old.
This is an amazing home in a great community with great schools including being located within EASY walking distance to the nearest elementary school and several restaurants.
Our rent to own program will consider any credit situation but WILL require down payment.
Text and I can send many more pictures.
Do a map search and you will see the pool and yard.
To find out more call or text today

(RLNE4300198)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 W Mountain St have any available units?
301 W Mountain St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kings Mountain, NC.
What amenities does 301 W Mountain St have?
Some of 301 W Mountain St's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 W Mountain St currently offering any rent specials?
301 W Mountain St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 W Mountain St pet-friendly?
No, 301 W Mountain St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kings Mountain.
Does 301 W Mountain St offer parking?
No, 301 W Mountain St does not offer parking.
Does 301 W Mountain St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 W Mountain St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 W Mountain St have a pool?
Yes, 301 W Mountain St has a pool.
Does 301 W Mountain St have accessible units?
No, 301 W Mountain St does not have accessible units.
Does 301 W Mountain St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 W Mountain St has units with dishwashers.
Does 301 W Mountain St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 301 W Mountain St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCGreer, SCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SC
Indian Trail, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCBoiling Springs, SCShelby, NCClover, SCCherryville, NCLincolnton, NCBelmont, NCMount Holly, NC
Tega Cay, SCDenver, NCNewton, NCWestport, NCPineville, NCLenoir, NCKannapolis, NCWaxhaw, NCStallings, NCHarrisburg, NCMonroe, NCLake Park, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College