301 W Mountain St

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool hot tub

Reduced Own one of the most widely recognized and unique homes in Kings Mountain and Cleveland County. This home, built in 1922, was completely and lovingly renovated/restored from 2008-2011. We chose a combination of restoration and renovation to create a functional but still historically significant property.

HVAC is less than 3 years old. Roof is less than 10 years old. Windows and paint are less than 8 years old. This is a move in ready piece of history that was a significant contributor when Kings Mountain acquired historical status for this block of the city.

There are 5 bedrooms (one in basement) and 3 full baths on three different levels in this 4000+ sq ft home allowing for plenty of space but also plenty of separation. There is storage on every level and the rooms are all over-sized (to say the least.)

There is a playground space in the back yard adjacent to the designer GAS heated pool with spill-over hot tub that is less than 8 years old.

This is an amazing home in a great community with great schools including being located within EASY walking distance to the nearest elementary school and several restaurants.

Our rent to own program will consider any credit situation but WILL require down payment.

Text and I can send many more pictures.

Do a map search and you will see the pool and yard.

To find out more call or text today



(RLNE4300198)