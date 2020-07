Amenities

One bedroom, one bathroom apartment near downtown Kings Mountain. The apartment has a large front porch, big back yard, laundry and dryer hookup in the kitchen, and central air and heat.



No pets, no smoking inside. Deposit of $450 and the first month's rent required before move-in. One year lease.



For a free pre-screening application, visit https://spurlingrealty.com/screeningapp/.