816 S Ridge Avenue

Open House Thursday May 23rd from 9:30-10:30am. Come view this

This 1 bedroom apt on the right side of duplex has been recently renovated. New bathroom, new carpet in living room and bedroom, new hardwoods in kitchen, all new bathroom. It has been freshly painted, new roof installed, stove & refrigerator provided. 2 NEW A/C window units are provided and it has electric baseboard heat. Nice shared front porch and private back porch that overlooks approx more than 1/4 of acre. At end of long back yard is the railroad tracks. Train does go by fairly quickly.

Parking in front or back at either door. Can send you link to complete online application. Application fee is $30 per applicant for credit/criminal background. Full month rent ($700) is required and security deposit ($700) to move in. Following month will be prorated if you move in anytime after the 1st of month. $300 non refundable pet fee.