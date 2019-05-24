All apartments in Kannapolis
816 S Ridge Avenue

816 South Ridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

816 South Ridge Avenue, Kannapolis, NC 28083

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Open House Thursday May 23rd from 9:30-10:30am. Come view this
This 1 bedroom apt on the right side of duplex has been recently renovated. New bathroom, new carpet in living room and bedroom, new hardwoods in kitchen, all new bathroom. It has been freshly painted, new roof installed, stove & refrigerator provided. 2 NEW A/C window units are provided and it has electric baseboard heat. Nice shared front porch and private back porch that overlooks approx more than 1/4 of acre. At end of long back yard is the railroad tracks. Train does go by fairly quickly.
Parking in front or back at either door. Can send you link to complete online application. Application fee is $30 per applicant for credit/criminal background. Full month rent ($700) is required and security deposit ($700) to move in. Following month will be prorated if you move in anytime after the 1st of month. $300 non refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 816 S Ridge Avenue have any available units?
816 S Ridge Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 816 S Ridge Avenue have?
Some of 816 S Ridge Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 816 S Ridge Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
816 S Ridge Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 S Ridge Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 816 S Ridge Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 816 S Ridge Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 816 S Ridge Avenue offers parking.
Does 816 S Ridge Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 816 S Ridge Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 S Ridge Avenue have a pool?
No, 816 S Ridge Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 816 S Ridge Avenue have accessible units?
No, 816 S Ridge Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 816 S Ridge Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 816 S Ridge Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 816 S Ridge Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 816 S Ridge Avenue has units with air conditioning.
