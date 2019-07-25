All apartments in Kannapolis
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:35 AM

804 Klondale Avenue

804 Klondale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

804 Klondale Avenue, Kannapolis, NC 28081

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Cute home with large kitchen, enclosed sunroom, large front porch - Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home. large kitchen, enclosed sunroom, large front porch, storage building and there is even a fig and pecan tree in the backyard!

Rooms: Bedroom 2, Kitchen, Living Room, Master Bedroom, Sunroom

Applications available on this site.

SCHOOLS: Elementary - Shady Brook; Middle - Kannapolis; High - A.L. Brown

Directions: From Mooresville take Hwy 3 (Dale Earnhart Hwy), Take a Right on Beth Page Rd., Take a Right on Klondale Ave., second house on Right.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4946763)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 Klondale Avenue have any available units?
804 Klondale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 804 Klondale Avenue have?
Some of 804 Klondale Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 Klondale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
804 Klondale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 Klondale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 804 Klondale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 804 Klondale Avenue offer parking?
No, 804 Klondale Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 804 Klondale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 Klondale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 Klondale Avenue have a pool?
No, 804 Klondale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 804 Klondale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 804 Klondale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 804 Klondale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 804 Klondale Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 804 Klondale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 804 Klondale Avenue has units with air conditioning.
