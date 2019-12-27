710 Mable Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This stately home is located on a large 0.40-acre corner lot. Features include tile and refinished hardwood floors, three fireplaces, a spacious master suite with a tiled shower, and a first-floor study with a separate entrance. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, updated cabinetry, and granite counter tops. Great transitions from indoor to outdoor spaces, with a screened porch off of the huge sunken great room, and French doors that lead from the living room to the back yard. A 2-car garage and a basement provide added storage. Less than a 3-minute walk to an elementary school, less than five minutes to I-85, and close to lots of shopping and dining off of US-29/N. Cannon Blvd.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.