Kannapolis, NC
710 Mable Avenue
Last updated December 27 2019 at 7:53 AM

710 Mable Avenue

710 Mable Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

710 Mable Avenue, Kannapolis, NC 28083

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This stately home is located on a large 0.40-acre corner lot. Features include tile and refinished hardwood floors, three fireplaces, a spacious master suite with a tiled shower, and a first-floor study with a separate entrance. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, updated cabinetry, and granite counter tops. Great transitions from indoor to outdoor spaces, with a screened porch off of the huge sunken great room, and French doors that lead from the living room to the back yard. A 2-car garage and a basement provide added storage. Less than a 3-minute walk to an elementary school, less than five minutes to I-85, and close to lots of shopping and dining off of US-29/N. Cannon Blvd.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

