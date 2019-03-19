All apartments in Kannapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

704 B W 8th St

704 W 8th St · No Longer Available
Location

704 W 8th St, Kannapolis, NC 28081

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
2bd/1ba Duplex off Loop close to Downtown Kannapolis & Research Center - 2 bed/ 1 bath Duplex close to downtown Kannpolis, Research Center, and walking distance to Village Park which is great for the family. Unit has large rooms with kitchen which includes refrigerator, stove, 2 ac window units and washer/dryer hookups.

Overcash Real Estate

Please call (704)938-8060 or email us overcashrealestate@gmail.com for any details or to arrange to view the property

You can also visit our website at www.overcashrealestate.com to view our other vacancies or to SUBMIT an Application online.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4650044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 B W 8th St have any available units?
704 B W 8th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 704 B W 8th St have?
Some of 704 B W 8th St's amenities include w/d hookup, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 B W 8th St currently offering any rent specials?
704 B W 8th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 B W 8th St pet-friendly?
No, 704 B W 8th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 704 B W 8th St offer parking?
No, 704 B W 8th St does not offer parking.
Does 704 B W 8th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 704 B W 8th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 B W 8th St have a pool?
No, 704 B W 8th St does not have a pool.
Does 704 B W 8th St have accessible units?
No, 704 B W 8th St does not have accessible units.
Does 704 B W 8th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 704 B W 8th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 704 B W 8th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 704 B W 8th St has units with air conditioning.
