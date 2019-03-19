704 B W 8th St

Amenities

2bd/1ba Duplex off Loop close to Downtown Kannapolis & Research Center - 2 bed/ 1 bath Duplex close to downtown Kannpolis, Research Center, and walking distance to Village Park which is great for the family. Unit has large rooms with kitchen which includes refrigerator, stove, 2 ac window units and washer/dryer hookups.



Overcash Real Estate



Please call (704)938-8060 or email us overcashrealestate@gmail.com for any details or to arrange to view the property



You can also visit our website at www.overcashrealestate.com to view our other vacancies or to SUBMIT an Application online.



No Pets Allowed



