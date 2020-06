Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly new construction

Brand new construction duplex unit that is move in ready! This unit features a fully updated feel with a spacious floor plan, brand new carpet, new appliances and beautiful vinyl plank flooring. Spacious bedrooms and located on a quiet street. Tour today as this unit will not last long! 1 pet Max only 25lbs or less.