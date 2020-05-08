All apartments in Kannapolis
Find more places like 364 Wood Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kannapolis, NC
/
364 Wood Avenue
Last updated May 8 2020 at 9:44 PM

364 Wood Avenue

364 Wood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kannapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

364 Wood Avenue, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Old Centergrove

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
All that this house needs is your personal stamp to make it into a true home. Recently built, this home has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home. Also thoughtfully selected are the professionally installed flooring and contemporary light fixtures. In addition to all this, the home cook will be pleased to know that the kitchen comes fully equipped with appliances so you will be able to prepare your favorite dishes as soon as you move in! As a bonus, this pet friendly (breed restrictions apply) home is move in ready so we invite you to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. This brand new house is waiting for you call it home! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 364 Wood Avenue have any available units?
364 Wood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 364 Wood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
364 Wood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 364 Wood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 364 Wood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 364 Wood Avenue offer parking?
No, 364 Wood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 364 Wood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 364 Wood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 364 Wood Avenue have a pool?
No, 364 Wood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 364 Wood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 364 Wood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 364 Wood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 364 Wood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 364 Wood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 364 Wood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kannapolis 1 BedroomsKannapolis 2 Bedrooms
Kannapolis Apartments with GymKannapolis Pet Friendly Places
Kannapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NC
Matthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NC
Lewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College