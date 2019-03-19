All apartments in Kannapolis
314 Rice Street

314 Rice Street · No Longer Available
Location

314 Rice Street, Kannapolis, NC 28081

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely updated full brick home. Beautiful refinished original hardwood floors! Spacious kitchen with brand new appliances.

Pets accepted on case by case basis. No smoking inside. $750 security deposit, and $350 pet deposit if applicable is required before move in. ***New black appliances will be delivered before tenant move in***

Self showings only. All showings are handled through Rently.com, you must create an account and you will be able to view this property.

All applications must be submitted on our website www.JLFmanagement.com. It is $40 per adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home. Must have verifiable rental history. You're credit can have challenges and is not as important in qualifying as good rental history in the application process.

Rental Terms: Rent: $750, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $750, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 Rice Street have any available units?
314 Rice Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 314 Rice Street currently offering any rent specials?
314 Rice Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 Rice Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 314 Rice Street is pet friendly.
Does 314 Rice Street offer parking?
No, 314 Rice Street does not offer parking.
Does 314 Rice Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 314 Rice Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 Rice Street have a pool?
No, 314 Rice Street does not have a pool.
Does 314 Rice Street have accessible units?
No, 314 Rice Street does not have accessible units.
Does 314 Rice Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 314 Rice Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 314 Rice Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 314 Rice Street does not have units with air conditioning.

