Kannapolis, NC
310 Pineview Street
Last updated May 23 2020 at 3:47 PM

310 Pineview Street

310 Pineview Street · No Longer Available
Location

310 Pineview Street, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Car Town

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1759904

A charming home located in Kannapolis. Your next home includes: 2 beds, 1 bath, central air, ceiling fans, washer and dryer hookups, a deck, and a porch.

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

This property comes in as-is condition.

|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Freshly Painted
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 Pineview Street have any available units?
310 Pineview Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 310 Pineview Street have?
Some of 310 Pineview Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 Pineview Street currently offering any rent specials?
310 Pineview Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Pineview Street pet-friendly?
No, 310 Pineview Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 310 Pineview Street offer parking?
No, 310 Pineview Street does not offer parking.
Does 310 Pineview Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 Pineview Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Pineview Street have a pool?
No, 310 Pineview Street does not have a pool.
Does 310 Pineview Street have accessible units?
No, 310 Pineview Street does not have accessible units.
Does 310 Pineview Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 Pineview Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 310 Pineview Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 310 Pineview Street has units with air conditioning.
