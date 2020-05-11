All apartments in Kannapolis
2502 South Ridge Avenue
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:05 PM

2502 South Ridge Avenue

2502 South Ridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2502 South Ridge Avenue, Kannapolis, NC 28025
Midway East

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This nice duplex has 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. First floor has good size living room, kitchen, laundry room, and half bath. Second floor has 2 bedrooms and a shared full bath. Washer and dryer provided for tenant convenience. Lawn maintenance included in monthly rent. No pets allowed.

***Due to the rising concerns of spreading the Coronavirus, we will not be offering showings of this property until it's vacant. Showings for this property will start on 4/26/20. You are more than welcome to submit applications, sight unseen. Applications can be found on our website at www.CharlottePM.com***

Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $895, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2502 South Ridge Avenue have any available units?
2502 South Ridge Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 2502 South Ridge Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2502 South Ridge Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2502 South Ridge Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2502 South Ridge Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 2502 South Ridge Avenue offer parking?
No, 2502 South Ridge Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2502 South Ridge Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2502 South Ridge Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2502 South Ridge Avenue have a pool?
No, 2502 South Ridge Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2502 South Ridge Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2502 South Ridge Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2502 South Ridge Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2502 South Ridge Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2502 South Ridge Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2502 South Ridge Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

