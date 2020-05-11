2502 South Ridge Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry

This nice duplex has 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. First floor has good size living room, kitchen, laundry room, and half bath. Second floor has 2 bedrooms and a shared full bath. Washer and dryer provided for tenant convenience. Lawn maintenance included in monthly rent. No pets allowed.



***Due to the rising concerns of spreading the Coronavirus, we will not be offering showings of this property until it's vacant. Showings for this property will start on 4/26/20. You are more than welcome to submit applications, sight unseen. Applications can be found on our website at www.CharlottePM.com***



Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $895, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.