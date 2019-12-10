All apartments in Kannapolis
Kannapolis, NC
218 Summerpine Place
218 Summerpine Place

218 Summerpine Place · No Longer Available
Location

218 Summerpine Place, Kannapolis, NC 28081
Midway West

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Single family home with 3 bed and 2 bath for rent. Hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, huge master bathroom with a garden tub. Please contact property management company in Concord to schedule a viewing. You are required to provide proof of income that should be 3 times the rent, have no evictions and a clean background. We do not accept section 8. If you would like to see this property fill out an application and we will contact you to set a time to view it. You do not pay any fee until you are approved and view the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 Summerpine Place have any available units?
218 Summerpine Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 218 Summerpine Place have?
Some of 218 Summerpine Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 Summerpine Place currently offering any rent specials?
218 Summerpine Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 Summerpine Place pet-friendly?
No, 218 Summerpine Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 218 Summerpine Place offer parking?
No, 218 Summerpine Place does not offer parking.
Does 218 Summerpine Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 Summerpine Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 Summerpine Place have a pool?
No, 218 Summerpine Place does not have a pool.
Does 218 Summerpine Place have accessible units?
No, 218 Summerpine Place does not have accessible units.
Does 218 Summerpine Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 218 Summerpine Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 218 Summerpine Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 218 Summerpine Place has units with air conditioning.

