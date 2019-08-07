All apartments in Kannapolis
2113 Lane Street
Last updated August 7 2019 at 8:16 PM

2113 Lane Street

2113 Lane Street · No Longer Available
Location

2113 Lane Street, Kannapolis, NC 28083

Amenities

New Listing! This 3 bedroom 1 bath home has a been completely updated and is ready for you to move in! From the welcoming front porch to the open layout to the large yard with garage this home has it all! The single garage has electricity to the garage side and storage side. Easy access to area shopping, schools, and interstates! Rent is $1250/month. Security deposit is $1250.

No Section 8. No smoking inside the house. $1295 security deposit, and $350/pet deposit if applicable is required before move in.

All of our rental properties are set up for self-scheduled viewing. You can tour the home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. You will find a lock box on the door with a key inside. All you will need to do is register at www.Rently.com in order to get access to the code for that lock box. When you get to the Rently website, type in the address of the property you are wanting to tour, and they will walk you through the process of registering with them, or after you've registered, how to get the code to the lock box.

It's important to know that the code to the lock box will only last for one hour. If that code expires before you are able to get to the property, you will need to visit the website again and get a new code.

All applications must be submitted online on our website www.jlfmanagement.com Scroll down to the property you are interested in and click Apply Now. Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home, will be required to pay a $40 application fee . You must have verifiable rental history. You're credit can have challenges and is not as important in qualifying as good rental history in the application process

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available 7/22/19

Pet Policy: No pets allowed,
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2113 Lane Street have any available units?
2113 Lane Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 2113 Lane Street have?
Some of 2113 Lane Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2113 Lane Street currently offering any rent specials?
2113 Lane Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2113 Lane Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2113 Lane Street is pet friendly.
Does 2113 Lane Street offer parking?
Yes, 2113 Lane Street offers parking.
Does 2113 Lane Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2113 Lane Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2113 Lane Street have a pool?
No, 2113 Lane Street does not have a pool.
Does 2113 Lane Street have accessible units?
No, 2113 Lane Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2113 Lane Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2113 Lane Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2113 Lane Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2113 Lane Street does not have units with air conditioning.
