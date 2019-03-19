1411 Browdis Avenue

Amenities

Check out this completely updated 3 bedroom/1.5 bathroom with all the bells and whistles! Complete kitchen upgrade with granite, tile back splash, stainless steel appliances, modern light fixtures, luxury vinyl plank floors, beautiful bathrooms with granite and much more! Enjoy 2 decks to lounge on in upcoming spring! Large yard with a nice shed. Nice street and great area. Brand new washer and dryer being offered with the lease for an additional $40/mo, if you don't need them, they can be removed before tenant moves in and the base rent will just be the $1195/mo.



Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Pets accepted on case by case basis. No smoking inside. $1195 security deposit, and $350/pet deposit if applicable is required before move in.



Self showings only. All showings are handled through Rently.com, you must create an account and you will be able to view this property.



All applications must be submitted on our website www.JLFmanagement.com. It is $40 per adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home. Must have verifiable rental history. You're credit can have challenges and is not as important in qualifying as good rental history in the application process



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.