Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1411 Browdis Avenue

1411 Browdis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1411 Browdis Avenue, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Midway East

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check out this completely updated 3 bedroom/1.5 bathroom with all the bells and whistles! Complete kitchen upgrade with granite, tile back splash, stainless steel appliances, modern light fixtures, luxury vinyl plank floors, beautiful bathrooms with granite and much more! Enjoy 2 decks to lounge on in upcoming spring! Large yard with a nice shed. Nice street and great area. Brand new washer and dryer being offered with the lease for an additional $40/mo, if you don't need them, they can be removed before tenant moves in and the base rent will just be the $1195/mo.

Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Pets accepted on case by case basis. No smoking inside. $1195 security deposit, and $350/pet deposit if applicable is required before move in.

Self showings only. All showings are handled through Rently.com, you must create an account and you will be able to view this property.

All applications must be submitted on our website www.JLFmanagement.com. It is $40 per adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home. Must have verifiable rental history. You're credit can have challenges and is not as important in qualifying as good rental history in the application process

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1411 Browdis Avenue have any available units?
1411 Browdis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 1411 Browdis Avenue have?
Some of 1411 Browdis Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1411 Browdis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1411 Browdis Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1411 Browdis Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1411 Browdis Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1411 Browdis Avenue offer parking?
No, 1411 Browdis Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1411 Browdis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1411 Browdis Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1411 Browdis Avenue have a pool?
No, 1411 Browdis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1411 Browdis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1411 Browdis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1411 Browdis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1411 Browdis Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1411 Browdis Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1411 Browdis Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
