Self tour - Davidson - 4 bedroom 4 bathroom - New build in a new development! This home has a huge master bedroom with a soaking tub and walk-in closet, separate bonus room, and a nice Jack-and-Jill bathroom between the two additional bedrooms upstairs.



Guest room downstairs has its own bathroom for privacy, or it could be used as an office.