This home is located in Kannapolis and has been completely remodeled. Home comes with original hardwood floors, new laminate flooring, new kitchen cabinets, new paint and so much more. You must see to appreciate!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1101 N Walnut St have any available units?
1101 N Walnut St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 1101 N Walnut St have?
Some of 1101 N Walnut St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 N Walnut St currently offering any rent specials?
1101 N Walnut St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 N Walnut St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1101 N Walnut St is pet friendly.
Does 1101 N Walnut St offer parking?
Yes, 1101 N Walnut St offers parking.
Does 1101 N Walnut St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 N Walnut St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 N Walnut St have a pool?
No, 1101 N Walnut St does not have a pool.
Does 1101 N Walnut St have accessible units?
No, 1101 N Walnut St does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 N Walnut St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1101 N Walnut St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1101 N Walnut St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1101 N Walnut St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)