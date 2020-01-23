All apartments in Kannapolis
1101 N Walnut St
1101 N Walnut St

1101 North Walnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

1101 North Walnut Street, Kannapolis, NC 28081

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This home is located in Kannapolis and has been completely remodeled. Home comes with original hardwood floors, new laminate flooring, new kitchen cabinets, new paint and so much more. You must see to appreciate!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 N Walnut St have any available units?
1101 N Walnut St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 1101 N Walnut St have?
Some of 1101 N Walnut St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 N Walnut St currently offering any rent specials?
1101 N Walnut St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 N Walnut St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1101 N Walnut St is pet friendly.
Does 1101 N Walnut St offer parking?
Yes, 1101 N Walnut St offers parking.
Does 1101 N Walnut St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 N Walnut St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 N Walnut St have a pool?
No, 1101 N Walnut St does not have a pool.
Does 1101 N Walnut St have accessible units?
No, 1101 N Walnut St does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 N Walnut St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1101 N Walnut St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1101 N Walnut St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1101 N Walnut St does not have units with air conditioning.

