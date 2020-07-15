All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:24 PM

105 Cypress Bay Drive

105 Cypress Bay Drive · (910) 353-5100
Location

105 Cypress Bay Drive, Jacksonville, NC 28546

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Gorgeous 2-story home in Carolina Forest. You will love this 4Br, 2.5Ba home! This home commands your attention with its manicured lawn and beautiful covered porch. When you walk in, you will be greeted by a foyer that leads to a formal sitting room. You will love its sophisticated gray walls. The sitting leads to a dining area. The kitchen includes a stove/oven, built-in microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, and pantry. It is open to the living room, with its carpet, ceiling fan, and fireplace.1-2 sm/md pets allowed, 50 lbs max, with nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Separate $20 pet application required, $15 for 2nd pet. Nonrefundable pet fee will be determined by score on pet application ($300, $350, or $375). No smoking inside home. WE DO NOT RENT SIGHT-UNSEEN, NO FACETIME OR SKYPING. MASKS REQUIRED FOR SHOWINGS!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Cypress Bay Drive have any available units?
105 Cypress Bay Drive has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 105 Cypress Bay Drive have?
Some of 105 Cypress Bay Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Cypress Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
105 Cypress Bay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Cypress Bay Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 Cypress Bay Drive is pet friendly.
Does 105 Cypress Bay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 105 Cypress Bay Drive offers parking.
Does 105 Cypress Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Cypress Bay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Cypress Bay Drive have a pool?
No, 105 Cypress Bay Drive does not have a pool.
Does 105 Cypress Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 105 Cypress Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Cypress Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Cypress Bay Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Cypress Bay Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Cypress Bay Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
