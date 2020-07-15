105 Cypress Bay Drive

Amenities

Gorgeous 2-story home in Carolina Forest. You will love this 4Br, 2.5Ba home! This home commands your attention with its manicured lawn and beautiful covered porch. When you walk in, you will be greeted by a foyer that leads to a formal sitting room. You will love its sophisticated gray walls. The sitting leads to a dining area. The kitchen includes a stove/oven, built-in microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, and pantry. It is open to the living room, with its carpet, ceiling fan, and fireplace.1-2 sm/md pets allowed, 50 lbs max, with nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Separate $20 pet application required, $15 for 2nd pet. Nonrefundable pet fee will be determined by score on pet application ($300, $350, or $375). No smoking inside home. WE DO NOT RENT SIGHT-UNSEEN, NO FACETIME OR SKYPING. MASKS REQUIRED FOR SHOWINGS!!