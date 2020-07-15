/
/
ayden
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:14 PM
84 Apartments for rent in Ayden, NC📍
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
823 Nc 102
823 NC 102 E, Ayden, NC
3 Bedrooms
$900
1042 sqft
Three Bedroom, 2 Bath Brick Ranch. New flooring and fresh paint. Carport with storage closet. Fenced rear yard. Small pets negotiable.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
4217 Pitt Street B
4217 Pitt Street, Ayden, NC
2 Bedrooms
$550
768 sqft
This completely remodeled duplex in ayden comes with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. It also includes a washer, dryer and storage unit. Hurry it wont last long! No pets allowed Please fill out application online.
1 of 20
Last updated May 4 at 07:22 PM
1 Unit Available
452 Snow Hill Street
452 Snow Hill Street, Ayden, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
undefined
Results within 5 miles of Ayden
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1008 Trinity Drive
1008 Trinity Drive, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1760 sqft
Great location for this Craftsman-style home in Colony Woods. This home has been freshly painted inside and out.
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
301 South Square Drive
301 South Square Drive, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1716 sqft
This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath duplex has been well maintained and updated with laminate wood floors downstairs, neutral paint colors and carpet upstairs. The fenced in backyard features a pergola and fire pit. Rental includes washer and dryer.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4263 Dudleys Grants Drive
4263 Dudleys Grant Drive, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1494 sqft
End Unit in Dudley's Grant available August 1st! 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 bath! This unit will go fast so schedule your appointment today!
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3601 Taberna Drive
3601 Taberna Drive, Pitt County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2683 sqft
Great floor plan with 3br. down and one bedroom, bonus room and full bath upstairs!Large MBR and wallk-in closet. Three baths in all. Big eat-in kitchen with bar. Huge walk-in attic storage. Front porch, raised patio. Fenced back yard. Dbl.
1 of 10
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
3822 Sterling Pointe Dr Unit LL2
3822 L2 Sterling Pointe Dr, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
Professionally Managed by Ideal Property Management Group, LLC 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhouse located at Sterling Pointe. Beautifully upgraded and remodeled.
1 of 31
Last updated May 4 at 07:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2621 Rhinestone Drive
2621 Rhinestone Drive, Pitt County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1633 sqft
Bill Clark Homes The Wyatt Plan expanded.
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
912 Corbett St
912 Corbett Street, Winterville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1925 sqft
This house is a Must See!!! Perfect location inside the Clevewood Subdivision in Winterville in a safe family neighborhood. Just on the outskirts of Greenville.
1 of 7
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
South Square Apartments
708 Patton Circle, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$475
Professionally Managed By iDeal Property Mgmt LLC Spacious Affordable 2 bedrooms for only $475.00 a month just off Reedy Branch Road & Hwy 11, only 15 minutes from Vidant and 5 minutes & walking distance from Pitt College.
1 of 10
Last updated May 4 at 07:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1617 Thayer Drive
1617 Thayer Drive, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1291 sqft
Ideal for Corporate rental; only need your personal possessions and move in, fully furnished.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2506 Bentley Drive
2506 Bentley Dr, Winterville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath newly renovated has fresh paint and new wood flooring throughout. The kitchen and breakfast nook are attached to the living room that has a vaulted ceiling and a gas fireplace.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4267 Dudleys Grant Drive
4267 Dudleys Grant Drive, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse in cul de sac at the rear of Dudleys Grant, with eat in kitchen, large living room with hardwood floors and large patio. Large walk in closet in primary bedroom. Washer and dryer included. Assigned parking.
1 of 59
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4461 Galway Drive
4461 Galway Drive, Greenville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
4156 sqft
undefined
Results within 10 miles of Ayden
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
5 Units Available
Boulevard West Apartment Homes
3324 Frontgate Drive, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$495
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$595
650 sqft
Boulevard West is conveniently located off of Greenville Boulevard with easy access to the main shopping and restaurant districts of the city.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 15 at 07:33 AM
27 Units Available
Treybrooke Apartments
701 Treybrooke Cir, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,011
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1165 sqft
Known as Greenville's finest in resort style living, Treybrooke Apartments is a community of contemporary design and unique amenities intended especially for the professional.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
10 Units Available
Legacy at Fire Tower
4140 Bayswater Court, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$965
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1440 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Greenville's FIRST smart apartment community - The Legacy at Fire Tower.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
12 Units Available
1000 Spring Forest Rd #B
1000 Spring Forest Rd, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1260 sqft
ICE AND SNOW CONDITIONS: During inclement weather, we recommend you take safety precautions.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
17 Units Available
The Heritage at Arlington Apartment Homes
2700 W Arlington Blvd, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1290 sqft
Comfortable homes in a gated community with a fitness center, theater, and saltwater pool. Homes feature private balconies and granite countertops. Walking distance from East Carolina University's Health Sciences Campus.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 06:37 PM
1 Unit Available
Uptown District
The Edge of Campus
301 East 12th Street, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$750
600 sqft
Just a few minutes from East Carolina University. Each home includes a washer and dryer, hardwood floors and carpeting. Available furnished. Near the bus stop. Off-street parking provided. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
31 Units Available
Waterford Place Apartments
2794 Stantonsburg Road, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$790
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,044
1252 sqft
Homes with intrusion alarms, built-in microwaves, and dishwashers, in a pet-friendly community that has sparkling pools and a fully equipped business center. East Carolina University's Health Sciences Campus is a short drive away.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Tar River University
401 S. Harding St.
401 Harding Street, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
- Rent a home everyone loves! Grid houses in walking distance to ECU Make your Life easy, your friends jealous, your parents proud. Our goal is to have our residents love their home and the service we provide so much, they never want to leave.
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
120 H Chandler Drive
120 H Chandler Dr, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1494 sqft
120 H Chandler Drive Available 08/07/20 COMING SOON--AUGUST 2020 KARRINGTON CROSSING - This beautiful 3 BR 2.5 Bath located in desired Karrington Crossing. It is close to the medical district and perfectly located for dining and shopping.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Ayden area include Craven Community College, Pitt Community College, and East Carolina University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Ayden from include Greenville, Jacksonville, Rocky Mount, New Bern, and Goldsboro.