Iredell County, NC
319 S. San Agustin Drive
Last updated November 23 2019 at 12:44 PM

319 S. San Agustin Drive

319 South San Agustin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

319 South San Agustin Drive, Iredell County, NC 28117

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Lake Norman Living In This Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 5 Bathroom House In Bells Crossing - Enjoy Lake Norman living. There is plenty of room, with over 5000 square foot on 3 levels. Open floor plan.
Large gourmet kitchen, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, large island, lots of cabinet space, walk in pantry, dining area and living room right off kitchen. Large office also on main floor. The upper level features an extra large loft area and four bedrooms, including a beautiful master suite. Over 1200 square foot in the basement, with a workout room, large TV room and more. Relax on the back deck or lower patio with lots of trees in the backyard to provide plenty of privacy. This house, built in 2017, sits on over one acre. Bells Crossing has a community pool with clubhouse, playground, tennis courts, basketball courts, picnic area with pavilion and more. Lake access just minutes away at Stumpy Creek Landing. This house is located in Mooresville, close to shopping, restaurants, schools, parks, Troutman, Denver, Highway 150, I-77 and more.

The application can be found at www.valuerpm.com. There is a $40 nonrefundable application fee for each person over 18. Household income should be 3X the rental amount. Renters insurance is required. Real Property Management Value will run a thorough background check on all applicants. There is a $250 nonrefundable pet fee per pet and an additional $25 monthly pet rent charge per pet. There is no smoking or vaping inside this property. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Call 704-230-4074 with any questions.

(RLNE5116597)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 S. San Agustin Drive have any available units?
319 S. San Agustin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Iredell County, NC.
What amenities does 319 S. San Agustin Drive have?
Some of 319 S. San Agustin Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 S. San Agustin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
319 S. San Agustin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 S. San Agustin Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 319 S. San Agustin Drive is pet friendly.
Does 319 S. San Agustin Drive offer parking?
No, 319 S. San Agustin Drive does not offer parking.
Does 319 S. San Agustin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 319 S. San Agustin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 S. San Agustin Drive have a pool?
Yes, 319 S. San Agustin Drive has a pool.
Does 319 S. San Agustin Drive have accessible units?
No, 319 S. San Agustin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 319 S. San Agustin Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 319 S. San Agustin Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 319 S. San Agustin Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 319 S. San Agustin Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
