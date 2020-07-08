319 S. San Agustin Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Lake Norman Living In This Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 5 Bathroom House In Bells Crossing - Enjoy Lake Norman living. There is plenty of room, with over 5000 square foot on 3 levels. Open floor plan.

Large gourmet kitchen, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, large island, lots of cabinet space, walk in pantry, dining area and living room right off kitchen. Large office also on main floor. The upper level features an extra large loft area and four bedrooms, including a beautiful master suite. Over 1200 square foot in the basement, with a workout room, large TV room and more. Relax on the back deck or lower patio with lots of trees in the backyard to provide plenty of privacy. This house, built in 2017, sits on over one acre. Bells Crossing has a community pool with clubhouse, playground, tennis courts, basketball courts, picnic area with pavilion and more. Lake access just minutes away at Stumpy Creek Landing. This house is located in Mooresville, close to shopping, restaurants, schools, parks, Troutman, Denver, Highway 150, I-77 and more.



The application can be found at www.valuerpm.com. There is a $40 nonrefundable application fee for each person over 18. Household income should be 3X the rental amount. Renters insurance is required. Real Property Management Value will run a thorough background check on all applicants. There is a $250 nonrefundable pet fee per pet and an additional $25 monthly pet rent charge per pet. There is no smoking or vaping inside this property. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Call 704-230-4074 with any questions.



(RLNE5116597)