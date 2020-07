Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

251 Elysian Dr., 3Br./1Ba. home on large lot! - Move in ready 3Br./1Ba. home! Nicely updated with new s/s appliances and more. Neighborhood has lake access and is convenient to shopping, dining and more



Schools: Lake Norman, Brawley, Lake Norman



Directions: I77N, Exit 33 L on Williamson, R on Sundown Rd., L on Brockway Way, R on Elysian Dr.



(RLNE2865316)