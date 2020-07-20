All apartments in Iredell County
Find more places like 237 Collingswood Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Iredell County, NC
/
237 Collingswood Road
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:18 AM

237 Collingswood Road

237 Collingswood Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

237 Collingswood Road, Iredell County, NC 28117

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Quiet Living by the Lake in this 3BR, 2Bath Ranch Home - Quiet cul de sac living close to Lake Norman. This all brick home is only minutes from Stumpy Creek Park and the Stumpy Creek boat launch. This is a very spacious and open floor plan. Laminate flooring throughout the home. Lots of cabinets in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Dining room and breakfast nook. Living room has a fireplace. Dual vanity sinks, garden tub and large shower in the master bathroom. Large walk in closet in the master. Lots of privacy in the back yard, which features a patio and a fire pit area for relaxing or entertaining. Plenty of yard on this half acre plus lot. There is a shed in the back yard too for storage. Large 2 car garage. This property is conveniently located minutes from Perth Rd and just a short drive to Mooresville, Troutman, shopping, restaurants and much more.

The application can be found at www.valuerpm.com. There is a $40 application fee for each person over 18. Renters insurance is required. Real Property Management Value will run a thorough background check on all applicants. There is no smoking or vaping inside this property. Tenants are responsible for all utilities and gabage pickup. Call 704-230-4074 with any questions.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4936100)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 237 Collingswood Road have any available units?
237 Collingswood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Iredell County, NC.
What amenities does 237 Collingswood Road have?
Some of 237 Collingswood Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 237 Collingswood Road currently offering any rent specials?
237 Collingswood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 237 Collingswood Road pet-friendly?
No, 237 Collingswood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iredell County.
Does 237 Collingswood Road offer parking?
Yes, 237 Collingswood Road offers parking.
Does 237 Collingswood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 237 Collingswood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 237 Collingswood Road have a pool?
No, 237 Collingswood Road does not have a pool.
Does 237 Collingswood Road have accessible units?
No, 237 Collingswood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 237 Collingswood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 237 Collingswood Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 237 Collingswood Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 237 Collingswood Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeside
900 Lakeview Avenue
Davidson, NC 28036
Bella Vista
502 Russell Street
Statesville, NC 28677
Piedmont Pointe
195 Piedmont Pointe Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop
Mooresville, NC 28117
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane
Mooresville, NC 28117
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Waterlynn Ridge
123 Waterlynn Ridge Rd
Mooresville, NC 28117
Continuum 115
102 Pullman Lane
Mooresville, NC 28115

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NC
Fort Mill, SCKernersville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCWestport, NCKannapolis, NCDavidson, NCDenver, NCNewton, NCLincolnton, NC
Mount Holly, NCHarrisburg, NCBelmont, NCLewisville, NCCherryville, NCClemmons, NCStallings, NCClover, SCLenoir, NCLake Wylie, SCPineville, NCShelby, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College