237 Collingswood Road

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Quiet Living by the Lake in this 3BR, 2Bath Ranch Home - Quiet cul de sac living close to Lake Norman. This all brick home is only minutes from Stumpy Creek Park and the Stumpy Creek boat launch. This is a very spacious and open floor plan. Laminate flooring throughout the home. Lots of cabinets in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Dining room and breakfast nook. Living room has a fireplace. Dual vanity sinks, garden tub and large shower in the master bathroom. Large walk in closet in the master. Lots of privacy in the back yard, which features a patio and a fire pit area for relaxing or entertaining. Plenty of yard on this half acre plus lot. There is a shed in the back yard too for storage. Large 2 car garage. This property is conveniently located minutes from Perth Rd and just a short drive to Mooresville, Troutman, shopping, restaurants and much more.



The application can be found at www.valuerpm.com. There is a $40 application fee for each person over 18. Renters insurance is required. Real Property Management Value will run a thorough background check on all applicants. There is no smoking or vaping inside this property. Tenants are responsible for all utilities and gabage pickup. Call 704-230-4074 with any questions.



No Pets Allowed



