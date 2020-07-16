All apartments in Iredell County
Find more places like 150 Landings Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Iredell County, NC
/
150 Landings Drive
Last updated May 6 2020 at 1:05 AM

150 Landings Drive

150 Landings Dr · (704) 502-1040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

150 Landings Dr, Iredell County, NC 28117

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,157

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 926 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Call community directly at (704) 997-2590, mention MLS as lead source to receive special if any. A pristine waterfront view of Lake Norman welcomes you to our luxury apartments at LangTree Lake Norman Apartments. An atmosphere appointed with luxury and comfort, where exceptional finishes and sleek fixtures outline each unique and spacious home.  Apartments feature granite countertops, cherry cabinets and lake views in select apartments. Amenities include a lakeside salt water pool and 1,700 sq ft Health Club. Prices and availability subject to change visit community website for more info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 Landings Drive have any available units?
150 Landings Drive has a unit available for $1,157 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 150 Landings Drive have?
Some of 150 Landings Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 Landings Drive currently offering any rent specials?
150 Landings Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Landings Drive pet-friendly?
No, 150 Landings Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iredell County.
Does 150 Landings Drive offer parking?
Yes, 150 Landings Drive offers parking.
Does 150 Landings Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 150 Landings Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Landings Drive have a pool?
Yes, 150 Landings Drive has a pool.
Does 150 Landings Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 150 Landings Drive has accessible units.
Does 150 Landings Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 150 Landings Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 150 Landings Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 150 Landings Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 150 Landings Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Alcove
139 Alexander Bank Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Lakeside
900 Lakeview Avenue
Davidson, NC 28036
Signal Hill Apartments
138 Signal Hill Dr
Statesville, NC 28625
Country Club Apartments
900 W Wilson Ave
Mooresville, NC 28117
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop
Mooresville, NC 28117
The Osprey at Lake Norman
134 Village Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane
Mooresville, NC 28117
Foxcroft Apartments
1010 Foxcroft Lane
Statesville, NC 28677

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NC
Fort Mill, SCKernersville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCWestport, NCKannapolis, NCDavidson, NCDenver, NCNewton, NCLincolnton, NC
Mount Holly, NCHarrisburg, NCBelmont, NCLewisville, NCCherryville, NCClemmons, NCStallings, NCClover, SCLenoir, NCLake Wylie, SCPineville, NCShelby, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity