118 Peterborough Drive

Amenities

pet friendly parking fireplace oven refrigerator

Great rental home available! Come see this 3 bedroom/2 bath ranch style home. Why rent an apartment when you can rent a single family home. It is conveniently located in nice neighborhood. The home has been maintained well. This rental will not last! Pets allowed with deposit. Good credit is a must.