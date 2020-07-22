All apartments in Iredell County
Find more places like 118 Peterborough Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Iredell County, NC
/
118 Peterborough Drive
Last updated April 11 2020 at 5:55 PM

118 Peterborough Drive

118 Peterborough Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

118 Peterborough Drive, Iredell County, NC 28115

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Great rental home available! Come see this 3 bedroom/2 bath ranch style home. Why rent an apartment when you can rent a single family home. It is conveniently located in nice neighborhood. The home has been maintained well. This rental will not last! Pets allowed with deposit. Good credit is a must.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Peterborough Drive have any available units?
118 Peterborough Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Iredell County, NC.
What amenities does 118 Peterborough Drive have?
Some of 118 Peterborough Drive's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 Peterborough Drive currently offering any rent specials?
118 Peterborough Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Peterborough Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 118 Peterborough Drive is pet friendly.
Does 118 Peterborough Drive offer parking?
Yes, 118 Peterborough Drive offers parking.
Does 118 Peterborough Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 Peterborough Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Peterborough Drive have a pool?
No, 118 Peterborough Drive does not have a pool.
Does 118 Peterborough Drive have accessible units?
No, 118 Peterborough Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Peterborough Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 Peterborough Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 118 Peterborough Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 Peterborough Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Signal Hill Apartments
138 Signal Hill Dr
Statesville, NC 28625
Bella Vista
502 Russell Street
Statesville, NC 28677
Country Club Apartments
900 W Wilson Ave
Mooresville, NC 28117
Braxton at Lake Norman
118 Plantation Creek Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop
Mooresville, NC 28117
The Osprey at Lake Norman
134 Village Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Continuum 115
102 Pullman Lane
Mooresville, NC 28115
Foxcroft Apartments
1010 Foxcroft Lane
Statesville, NC 28677

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NC
Fort Mill, SCKernersville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCWestport, NCKannapolis, NCDavidson, NCDenver, NCNewton, NCLincolnton, NC
Mount Holly, NCHarrisburg, NCBelmont, NCLewisville, NCCherryville, NCClemmons, NCStallings, NCClover, SCLenoir, NCLake Wylie, SCPineville, NCShelby, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College