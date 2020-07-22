118 Peterborough Drive

Great rental home available! Come see this 3 bedroom/2 bath ranch style home. Why rent an apartment when you can rent a single family home. It is conveniently located in nice neighborhood. The home has been maintained well. This rental will not last! Pets allowed with deposit. Good credit is a must.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
