All apartments in Iredell County
Find more places like 107 Claremont Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Iredell County, NC
/
107 Claremont Way
Last updated April 11 2020 at 11:44 PM

107 Claremont Way

107 Claremont Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

107 Claremont Way, Iredell County, NC 28117

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
BOAT SLIP available for lease in private gated Bridgeport marina.
Welcome to your home in water access/water front Bridgeport community. Convenietly located off of the Langtree exit with shops, restaurants and much much more. This house has been completely updated and renovated, neutral colors throughout, too many upgrades to list. Home is on a quiet cul de sac. Lovely stamped concrete back patio for entertaining and private back yard. You will love this quite neighborhood. Come take a look. Thank you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Claremont Way have any available units?
107 Claremont Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Iredell County, NC.
What amenities does 107 Claremont Way have?
Some of 107 Claremont Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Claremont Way currently offering any rent specials?
107 Claremont Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Claremont Way pet-friendly?
No, 107 Claremont Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iredell County.
Does 107 Claremont Way offer parking?
Yes, 107 Claremont Way offers parking.
Does 107 Claremont Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Claremont Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Claremont Way have a pool?
Yes, 107 Claremont Way has a pool.
Does 107 Claremont Way have accessible units?
No, 107 Claremont Way does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Claremont Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 Claremont Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Claremont Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Claremont Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeside
900 Lakeview Avenue
Davidson, NC 28036
Piedmont Pointe
195 Piedmont Pointe Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Country Club Apartments
900 W Wilson Ave
Mooresville, NC 28117
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop
Mooresville, NC 28117
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane
Mooresville, NC 28117
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Waterlynn Ridge
123 Waterlynn Ridge Rd
Mooresville, NC 28117
Hawthorne at Mooresville
175 Carriage Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NC
Fort Mill, SCKernersville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCWestport, NCKannapolis, NCDavidson, NCDenver, NCNewton, NCLincolnton, NC
Mount Holly, NCHarrisburg, NCBelmont, NCLewisville, NCCherryville, NCClemmons, NCStallings, NCClover, SCLenoir, NCLake Wylie, SCPineville, NCShelby, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College