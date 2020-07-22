107 Claremont Way

Amenities

BOAT SLIP available for lease in private gated Bridgeport marina.

Welcome to your home in water access/water front Bridgeport community. Convenietly located off of the Langtree exit with shops, restaurants and much much more. This house has been completely updated and renovated, neutral colors throughout, too many upgrades to list. Home is on a quiet cul de sac. Lovely stamped concrete back patio for entertaining and private back yard. You will love this quite neighborhood. Come take a look. Thank you.