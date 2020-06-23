All apartments in Indian Trail
Indian Trail, NC
4701 Granite Court
4701 Granite Court

4701 Granite Court · No Longer Available
Location

4701 Granite Court, Indian Trail, NC 28079

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Huge Home With Open Floorplan-Porter Ridge Schools - Huge home with 4 bedrooms, loft, bonus room & 3 full baths. Very open floorplan with a two story living room and gas log fireplace. Spacious kitchen has an island & opens up to the breakfast area & main living space. Features include, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, large loft, bonus room & separate laundry room off kitchen. Master suite is a great size with separate shower & garden tub in master bath. Home has been freshly painted. Kitchen, bathrooms and upstairs all have recently updated flooring. **APPLICANT TO VERIFY SCHOOLS**

Owner requires tenants to have renters insurance.

(RLNE4522744)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

