Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Occupied!!! ELT!!! Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath house with a BONUS room located in the highly desired Crismark community! This home features hardwood floors on the main floor, Living room with fireplace, A formal and informal dining area, Includes all kitchen appliances, Large master with massive walk-in closet, private bath with a garden tub and separate shower! Community features a Pool, tennis court and club house. A definite must see!! Pets are ok.Application fee- $60 per person