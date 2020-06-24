3001 Meriwether Lewis Tr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Updated 2 sty Meriwether subdivion 3 bed 2bath Fence 2 Car garage - Available 6/1/2020



Well maintained 3 bed 2.5 bath home in Monroe, NC. Lovely 2 story home with spacious rooms, vaulted ceilings in living room, open kitchen with lots of light, Separate living room, den with gas fireplace. Spacious Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, on-suite bathroom that includes a garden tub, and walk-in closet. Newer flooring (2019) in most rooms. Well equipped kitchen with refrigerator,stove,dishwasher and microwave. Resurfaced kitchen counter top with new granite kitchen sink/faucet. Completely fenced-in level backyard with rear deck that's great for entertaining.



This community features many amenities including a pool, playground, clubhouse and walking trails all within walking distance of home.



Close to shopping, restaurants and much more.



HOA fees included in rent, tenant responsible for pool passes. HOA restrictions- Street parking restricted - No recreational, commercial, or inoperable vehicles.



Qualifications:Please do drive by property first before calling for appt. 1- Income per month must be 3 x monthly rent. 2- Good rental history last 12 months. 3- No serious criminal issue that come up on background check. 4- Credit score min 550. Pets: Must be described and approved before application process can start and subject to owner approval.



Directions: US-74 E/E Independence Blvd. Continue on E Independence Blvd/E to Indian Trail. Follow Wesley Chapel Stouts Rd, Wesley Chapel Rd and Rogers Rd to Meriwether Lewis Trail



(RLNE4690989)