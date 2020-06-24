All apartments in Indian Trail
Find more places like 3001 Meriwether Lewis Tr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indian Trail, NC
/
3001 Meriwether Lewis Tr
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:35 AM

3001 Meriwether Lewis Tr

3001 Meriwether Lewis Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indian Trail
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3001 Meriwether Lewis Trail, Indian Trail, NC 28110

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Updated 2 sty Meriwether subdivion 3 bed 2bath Fence 2 Car garage - Available 6/1/2020

Well maintained 3 bed 2.5 bath home in Monroe, NC. Lovely 2 story home with spacious rooms, vaulted ceilings in living room, open kitchen with lots of light, Separate living room, den with gas fireplace. Spacious Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, on-suite bathroom that includes a garden tub, and walk-in closet. Newer flooring (2019) in most rooms. Well equipped kitchen with refrigerator,stove,dishwasher and microwave. Resurfaced kitchen counter top with new granite kitchen sink/faucet. Completely fenced-in level backyard with rear deck that's great for entertaining.

This community features many amenities including a pool, playground, clubhouse and walking trails all within walking distance of home.

Close to shopping, restaurants and much more.

HOA fees included in rent, tenant responsible for pool passes. HOA restrictions- Street parking restricted - No recreational, commercial, or inoperable vehicles.

Qualifications:Please do drive by property first before calling for appt. 1- Income per month must be 3 x monthly rent. 2- Good rental history last 12 months. 3- No serious criminal issue that come up on background check. 4- Credit score min 550. Pets: Must be described and approved before application process can start and subject to owner approval.

Directions: US-74 E/E Independence Blvd. Continue on E Independence Blvd/E to Indian Trail. Follow Wesley Chapel Stouts Rd, Wesley Chapel Rd and Rogers Rd to Meriwether Lewis Trail

(RLNE4690989)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3001 Meriwether Lewis Tr have any available units?
3001 Meriwether Lewis Tr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
What amenities does 3001 Meriwether Lewis Tr have?
Some of 3001 Meriwether Lewis Tr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3001 Meriwether Lewis Tr currently offering any rent specials?
3001 Meriwether Lewis Tr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3001 Meriwether Lewis Tr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3001 Meriwether Lewis Tr is pet friendly.
Does 3001 Meriwether Lewis Tr offer parking?
Yes, 3001 Meriwether Lewis Tr offers parking.
Does 3001 Meriwether Lewis Tr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3001 Meriwether Lewis Tr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 Meriwether Lewis Tr have a pool?
Yes, 3001 Meriwether Lewis Tr has a pool.
Does 3001 Meriwether Lewis Tr have accessible units?
No, 3001 Meriwether Lewis Tr does not have accessible units.
Does 3001 Meriwether Lewis Tr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3001 Meriwether Lewis Tr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3001 Meriwether Lewis Tr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3001 Meriwether Lewis Tr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Move Cross Country
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Provenza at Indian Trail
1021 Glenn Valley Lane
Indian Trail, NC 28079
Flagstone at Indian Trail Apartments
1101 Flagstone Ln
Indian Trail, NC 28079

Similar Pages

Indian Trail 1 BedroomsIndian Trail 2 Bedrooms
Indian Trail 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIndian Trail Apartments with Gym
Indian Trail Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCSalisbury, NC
Mint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NC
Newton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University