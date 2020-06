Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Must see Live to Work 3 story End Unit Townhouse in Bonterra that offers spacious living on Mid/Upper floors w/ gorgeous hardwoods & SS appliances Lower level offers commercial space go thru french doors to lovely outdoor patio for extra seating & excess parking. 1st fl. bath is partially plumbed for shower. Suited for office, retail, daycare or studio type businesses. Contact Prism Properties & Development, Inc. (704) 628-7096, www.Prismpd.com