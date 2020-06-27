All apartments in Indian Trail
Last updated November 1 2019 at 2:20 PM

2004 Orby Avenue

2004 Orby Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2004 Orby Ave, Indian Trail, NC 28079

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Don't miss this great opportunity to see this beautiful full brick home located in Sheridan in Indian Trail. This home is like new, well maintained and move in ready with 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Downstairs features include a spacious and separate living room and dining room plus a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and center island that opens up to a spacious family room complete with fireplace. Also located downstairs is a bedroom with a full bath. This home has gorgeous wood flooring on the lower level that runs up the stairwell and upper landing. Upstairs you'll find a loft area, perfect for the kids, laundry room and secondary bedrooms with walk in closets. The master suite has plenty of space with a sitting area and deluxe master bathroom with generous counter space, large tiled shower, separate garden tub and walk in closet. Outdoors, you'll enjoy the spacious fenced yard, perfect for entertaining. Please schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2004 Orby Avenue have any available units?
2004 Orby Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
What amenities does 2004 Orby Avenue have?
Some of 2004 Orby Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2004 Orby Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2004 Orby Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2004 Orby Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2004 Orby Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Trail.
Does 2004 Orby Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2004 Orby Avenue offers parking.
Does 2004 Orby Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2004 Orby Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2004 Orby Avenue have a pool?
No, 2004 Orby Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2004 Orby Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2004 Orby Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2004 Orby Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2004 Orby Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2004 Orby Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2004 Orby Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
