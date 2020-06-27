2004 Orby Avenue

Amenities

Don't miss this great opportunity to see this beautiful full brick home located in Sheridan in Indian Trail. This home is like new, well maintained and move in ready with 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Downstairs features include a spacious and separate living room and dining room plus a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and center island that opens up to a spacious family room complete with fireplace. Also located downstairs is a bedroom with a full bath. This home has gorgeous wood flooring on the lower level that runs up the stairwell and upper landing. Upstairs you'll find a loft area, perfect for the kids, laundry room and secondary bedrooms with walk in closets. The master suite has plenty of space with a sitting area and deluxe master bathroom with generous counter space, large tiled shower, separate garden tub and walk in closet. Outdoors, you'll enjoy the spacious fenced yard, perfect for entertaining. Please schedule your showing today.