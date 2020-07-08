1032 Spanish Moss Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit parking playground pool garage guest suite tennis court

Beautiful 2 story home in popular Brandon Oaks Neighborhood. Soaring entry way that flows into large sitting room. The great room opens into kitchen w/ granite counter tops and 42 inch cabinets. Home has hardwoods throughout the first floor with carpet in downstairs bedroom-perfect guest suite w/ full bath with walk-in shower. Many upgrades that include a tank-less hot water heater, full irrigation system, fenced yard, backyard fire pit and shed, custom tile surround, custom closets. Bonus is 5th bedroom.Community has two pools, playgrounds, clubhouse, lake and tennis. Shopping and restaurants are within walking distance and retail outlets close by.