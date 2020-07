Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Stunning home with Carefree living. Lawn care included. Grand entrance with hardwood floors through out the house. Foyer flanks large dining room. Open Kitchen and family room are perfect for entertaining. Kitchen has SS appliances, Granite Counter tops. Family room with Gas Fireplace. Sun room off family area perfect for that quiet morning coffee. Upstairs has large master suite with vaulted ceilings and on-suite bathroom. Dual vanities and CT shower/ garden tub. Two additional bedrooms. one with built-ins. Laundry on Second Floor w/ Washer and Dryer Remain as a convenience. Courtyard area between home and detached 2 car garage. Ally entrance to garage. Contact Prism Properties to schedule your appointment (704) 628-7096 or visit www.PrismPD.com Tenant must apply and be approved prior to scheduling a showing due to property being occupied.