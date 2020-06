Amenities

Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom in Brandon Oaks. Hardwood plank throughout and tile in kitchen and baths. Master bath has soaking tub, separate stand up shower and double vanity. Two car garage, fenced in back yard. Washer and dryer included. 1592sqft - perfect for entertaining family and friends. Within walking distance to a large park. Schedule your self tour today!