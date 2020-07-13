/
pet friendly apartments
42 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Denver, NC
11 Units Available
Riverwalk
6857 Riverwalk Loop, Denver, NC
1 Bedroom
$989
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,278
1206 sqft
Riverwalk is located at 6857 Riverwalk Loop Denver, NC and is managed by Summit Management Services, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
1 Unit Available
7483 Bluff Point Ln
7483 Bluff Point Lane, Lowesville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1300 sqft
Super 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse - Super 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse for rent in the awesome community of The Bluffs at Waterside Crossing in Denver. Fresh paint and new light fixtures/ceiling fans being done now.
1 Unit Available
3699 Lee Moore Rd.
3699 Lee Moore Road, Lincoln County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1176 sqft
3 bedroom home in Creekside Village - New carpet and paint. Move in ready. 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Kitchen is open to the living room. Split bedroom floor plan. Large 1/2 an acre lot with deck. Master bedroom features a WIC.
1 Unit Available
7835 Katherine Drive
7835 Katherine Drive, Westport, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1263 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
7831 Adeline Lane
7831 Adeline Lane, Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1282 sqft
Come see this beautiful home! PETS OK! ALL DOGS OK! $300 PER PET PER YEAR!
1 Unit Available
7807 Hickory Creek Drive
7807 Hickory Creek Drive, Lincoln County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2016 sqft
Spacious RANCH manufactured double wide on a large 1.
1 Unit Available
6375 Hwy 150 East
6375 North Carolina Highway 150, Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1454 sqft
3 bedroom home in Sherrills Ford - Well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick ranch. Kitchen and dining room with Knotty pine paneling. Large living room. Hardwood floors in the dining room. Master bathroom with dual vanity.
18 Units Available
Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
1015 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1431 sqft
A resident lounge, business center and clubhouse are a few of the amenities this property offers. Apartments have open chef kitchens, wood-inspired flooring and garden soaking tubs. Magnolia Plaza and Birkdale Village are easily accessible.
16 Units Available
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$989
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1321 sqft
Prime location just minutes from town with easy access to public transit and I-77. Enjoy the pool, tennis court, volleyball court and private fire pit. Recently renovated apartments have laundry in-unit and private patio/balcony.
18 Units Available
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,099
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,739
1255 sqft
Well-stocked kitchen includes granite countertops, hardwood floor, dishwasher, microwave and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, playground, dog park, business center and trash valet enjoyed by all residents.
15 Units Available
Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$965
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy units with washer-dryer hookup, patio or balcony, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Community offers 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Great location in walking distance from the shops Kenton Place and Birkdale Village.
13 Units Available
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$933
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,551
1236 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private patios. Enjoy salt water pool, walking trail, fitness center and bark park. Easy access to local shopping, dining, entertainment, I-77.
20 Units Available
Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$946
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,464
1320 sqft
Spacious apartments feature stainless steel appliances, mahogany cabinets, pendant lighting and granite countertops. Pool, fire pit, fitness center and valet trash are among the amenities included. Located near Lake Norman.
5 Units Available
One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1143 sqft
Conveniently situated for commuters, close to I-77, NC Route 73 and I-485. Community offers residents access to parking, pool, tennis court and putting green. Residents live in units with granite counters, washer/dryer hookup and dishwasher.
4 Units Available
Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious homes with bay windows, 9-foot ceilings, and a fireplace. Community highlights include a tennis court, business center, and fitness center. Easy access to I-77. Close to Lake Norman.
4 Units Available
Bexley at Harborside
18510 The Commons Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$934
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW & IMPROVED CLUBHOUSE AND AMENITIES: Redesigned 24/7 Clubhouse featuring NEW Cardio/Strength Fitness Center with LifeFitness Interactive Cardio Equipment: virtual trainer, smartphone connectivity, and more; NEW Media/Wi-Fi Lounge & Business
1 Unit Available
107 Dundee Court
107 Dundee Court, Maiden, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1176 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION in MAIDEN! Ranch Style Home with Three Bedrooms and Two Full Baths, ready for occupancy! Split Bedroom Floor Plan. Master Suite with Dble Closets. Eat in Kitchen with Tile Floors, New Stainless Steel Appliances.
1 Unit Available
2178 Stanley Lucia Rd
2178 Stanley Lucia Road, Gaston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1422 sqft
2178 Stanley Lucia Rd Available 07/17/20 Three Bedroom Farmhouse in Mt. Holly - This three bedroom, one bath farm house in Mt. Holly is a charmer.
1 Unit Available
2188 Samanthas Wells Rd
2188 Samanthas Wells Lane, Catawba County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
2188 Samanthas Wells Rd Available 08/15/20 Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 story home with 1 car garage available July 26th. - Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 story home with 1 car garage available July 26th.
1 Unit Available
2050 Rocketts Way 2050 Rocketts way
2050 Rocketts Way, Catawba County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Great rental in established area - Great rental in established area. Enjoy peaceful living with the convenience of nearby larger towns. 15 minutes to Hickory or Denver, NC and approx 45 min. to Charlotte.
1 Unit Available
7716 Royal Park Lane
7716 Royal Park Lane, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1239 sqft
7716 Royal Park Lane Available 08/01/20 3BR/2.5BA Home in Huntersville - Very well maintained 3BR/2.5BA home in Huntersville. Features hardwood floors, ceramic tile and carpet.
1 Unit Available
16211 Lakeside Loop Lane
16211 Lakeside Loop Ln, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1582 sqft
MAINTENANCE FREE Resort Style Lake Access Living, open concept floor plan, plantation shutters, beautiful wood floors, tons of natural light, kitchen includes quartz counter tops, center island, tile back splash, under cabinet lighting & SS
1 Unit Available
153 Ashford Hollow Ln
153 Ashford Hollow Lane, Iredell County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1980 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bath homs is located in the Bridgeport community at Exit 31 in Mooresville. The community features a pool, playground, boat ramp, tennis courts & dry dock storage yard.
1 Unit Available
2499 Brookwood Rd
2499 Brookwood Road, Lincoln County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1350 sqft
2499 Brookwood Rd Available 08/08/20 North Lincoln Schools - 3 Bedrooms 2 Bath home on quiet street - Peaceful setting in a quiet neighborhood. This three bedroom 2 bath home has laminate floors throughout. Granite counters in the master bath.
