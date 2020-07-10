9824 Hagers Road

Amenities

Rare 5 Bedroom all Brick RANCH transitional home in Huntersville For Rent! Main level floor plan has large Kitchen with hardwood floors, GE Monogram series stainless appliances and large island. Eat-in Breakfast area with gas log fireplace and Great Room with custom built-ins. Master Suite with tile, whirlpool tub, double head shower and huge walk-in closet. 4 additional Bedrooms and 3 Full Bathrooms. Bonus Room with Half Bathroom located upstairs above the Garage. Spacious 3-Car Garage. Enjoy the covered Patio, Fenced Yard and a .88 of an acre lot. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and LAWN MAINTENANCE IS INCLUDED! No Smoking and 2 Pets each under 20-lbs are conditional with a non-refundable pet fee.