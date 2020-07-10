All apartments in Huntersville
Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:53 AM

9824 Hagers Road

9824 Hagers Road · No Longer Available
Location

9824 Hagers Road, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Rare 5 Bedroom all Brick RANCH transitional home in Huntersville For Rent! Main level floor plan has large Kitchen with hardwood floors, GE Monogram series stainless appliances and large island. Eat-in Breakfast area with gas log fireplace and Great Room with custom built-ins. Master Suite with tile, whirlpool tub, double head shower and huge walk-in closet. 4 additional Bedrooms and 3 Full Bathrooms. Bonus Room with Half Bathroom located upstairs above the Garage. Spacious 3-Car Garage. Enjoy the covered Patio, Fenced Yard and a .88 of an acre lot. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and LAWN MAINTENANCE IS INCLUDED! No Smoking and 2 Pets each under 20-lbs are conditional with a non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9824 Hagers Road have any available units?
9824 Hagers Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 9824 Hagers Road have?
Some of 9824 Hagers Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9824 Hagers Road currently offering any rent specials?
9824 Hagers Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9824 Hagers Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9824 Hagers Road is pet friendly.
Does 9824 Hagers Road offer parking?
Yes, 9824 Hagers Road offers parking.
Does 9824 Hagers Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9824 Hagers Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9824 Hagers Road have a pool?
Yes, 9824 Hagers Road has a pool.
Does 9824 Hagers Road have accessible units?
No, 9824 Hagers Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9824 Hagers Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9824 Hagers Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 9824 Hagers Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 9824 Hagers Road does not have units with air conditioning.
