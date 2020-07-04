9783 Blossom Hill Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

3 Story Townhouse - This rare townhouse has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and 2 half bathrooms. Living room has a beautiful, gas fireplace. Separate laundry room with new washer and dryer. Kitchen has new granite and new, modern stainless steel appliances. New carpet and refinished hardwood floors throughout. Master has large walk-in closet. One car garage, driveway, patio & second floor balcony. Call today to view this home!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available 2/7/20

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.