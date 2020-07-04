All apartments in Huntersville
Last updated February 12 2020 at 5:33 PM

9783 Blossom Hill Drive

9783 Blossom Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9783 Blossom Hill Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 Story Townhouse - This rare townhouse has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and 2 half bathrooms. Living room has a beautiful, gas fireplace. Separate laundry room with new washer and dryer. Kitchen has new granite and new, modern stainless steel appliances. New carpet and refinished hardwood floors throughout. Master has large walk-in closet. One car garage, driveway, patio & second floor balcony. Call today to view this home!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available 2/7/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9783 Blossom Hill Drive have any available units?
9783 Blossom Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 9783 Blossom Hill Drive have?
Some of 9783 Blossom Hill Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9783 Blossom Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9783 Blossom Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9783 Blossom Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9783 Blossom Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 9783 Blossom Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9783 Blossom Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 9783 Blossom Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9783 Blossom Hill Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9783 Blossom Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 9783 Blossom Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9783 Blossom Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 9783 Blossom Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9783 Blossom Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9783 Blossom Hill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9783 Blossom Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9783 Blossom Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

