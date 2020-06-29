9766 Blossom Hill Drive

Amenities

3-story townhome in the popular Rosedale community For Rent! Main level has the main entry Foyer, Living Room/Office, Half Bath, Laundry and has access to the rear Patio and 1-Car Garage. Second level features a large Great Room with a gas log fireplace, Dining area, Kitchen with Pantry, Half Bath and it has access to the rear Deck. Third level has 2 Bedrooms each with their own Full Bathroom. Enjoy the convenience of walking to shopping and restaurants and being located just off I-77 at Exit 23. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. No Smoking and No Pets are allowed in this rental.