Huntersville, NC
9766 Blossom Hill Drive
Last updated May 15 2020 at 6:36 AM

9766 Blossom Hill Drive

9766 Blossom Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9766 Blossom Hill Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3-story townhome in the popular Rosedale community For Rent! Main level has the main entry Foyer, Living Room/Office, Half Bath, Laundry and has access to the rear Patio and 1-Car Garage. Second level features a large Great Room with a gas log fireplace, Dining area, Kitchen with Pantry, Half Bath and it has access to the rear Deck. Third level has 2 Bedrooms each with their own Full Bathroom. Enjoy the convenience of walking to shopping and restaurants and being located just off I-77 at Exit 23. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. No Smoking and No Pets are allowed in this rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9766 Blossom Hill Drive have any available units?
9766 Blossom Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 9766 Blossom Hill Drive have?
Some of 9766 Blossom Hill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9766 Blossom Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9766 Blossom Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9766 Blossom Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9766 Blossom Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 9766 Blossom Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9766 Blossom Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 9766 Blossom Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9766 Blossom Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9766 Blossom Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 9766 Blossom Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9766 Blossom Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 9766 Blossom Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9766 Blossom Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9766 Blossom Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9766 Blossom Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9766 Blossom Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
