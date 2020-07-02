9100 Twin Trail Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Charming, pristine home in highly sought-after Cedarfield! Modern finishes and an abundance of natural light! Laminate wood flooring on first floor, updated light fixtures and massive eat-in kitchen! Living room is huge - plenty of room to watch movies by the fireplace. Dining room features built-in shelves and would make an excellent office or flex space as well. Fully fenced back yard with lush landscaping and park-like feel! Upstairs features large master bedroom and 2 generously-sized secondary bedrooms. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED - fridge, washer and dryer! This is the perfect place to call home.