9100 Twin Trail Drive

Amenities
Charming, pristine home in highly sought-after Cedarfield! Modern finishes and an abundance of natural light! Laminate wood flooring on first floor, updated light fixtures and massive eat-in kitchen! Living room is huge - plenty of room to watch movies by the fireplace. Dining room features built-in shelves and would make an excellent office or flex space as well. Fully fenced back yard with lush landscaping and park-like feel! Upstairs features large master bedroom and 2 generously-sized secondary bedrooms. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED - fridge, washer and dryer! This is the perfect place to call home.