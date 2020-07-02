All apartments in Huntersville
9100 Twin Trail Drive

Location

9100 Twin Trail Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078
Cedarfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Charming, pristine home in highly sought-after Cedarfield! Modern finishes and an abundance of natural light! Laminate wood flooring on first floor, updated light fixtures and massive eat-in kitchen! Living room is huge - plenty of room to watch movies by the fireplace. Dining room features built-in shelves and would make an excellent office or flex space as well. Fully fenced back yard with lush landscaping and park-like feel! Upstairs features large master bedroom and 2 generously-sized secondary bedrooms. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED - fridge, washer and dryer! This is the perfect place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9100 Twin Trail Drive have any available units?
9100 Twin Trail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 9100 Twin Trail Drive have?
Some of 9100 Twin Trail Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9100 Twin Trail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9100 Twin Trail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9100 Twin Trail Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9100 Twin Trail Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 9100 Twin Trail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9100 Twin Trail Drive offers parking.
Does 9100 Twin Trail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9100 Twin Trail Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9100 Twin Trail Drive have a pool?
No, 9100 Twin Trail Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9100 Twin Trail Drive have accessible units?
No, 9100 Twin Trail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9100 Twin Trail Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9100 Twin Trail Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9100 Twin Trail Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9100 Twin Trail Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

