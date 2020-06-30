All apartments in Huntersville
8316 Misty Lilac Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

8316 Misty Lilac Drive

8316 Misty Lilac Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8316 Misty Lilac Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078
Tanners Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious Home located in Tanners Creek! - This home offers it all! Beautiful front porch with great curb appeal. Dinning room and living room offers great lighting with gorgeous bay window. Living room offers built in cabinets and shelving. Inviting spacious eat in kitchen with island, great cabinet space, counter space and desk nook. All major appliances included. Open concept, kitchen view flows into grand living room. Living room features accent wall and great natural light. Ascend to the top level with master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and bright and inviting light. Master on-suite offers separate vanity sinks with counters space, separated by abstract garden tub with stand up shower. Other three bedrooms offer great space and light to match the entire house. Laundry room with washer and dryer included! Last but not lease the great fenced entertainment back yard space will be great for the great weather approaching. Complete lifted deck surrounding patio with seating and covered gazebo. With still plenty of yard space for fun, games and outdoor play. See for yourself!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5391593)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8316 Misty Lilac Drive have any available units?
8316 Misty Lilac Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 8316 Misty Lilac Drive have?
Some of 8316 Misty Lilac Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8316 Misty Lilac Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8316 Misty Lilac Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8316 Misty Lilac Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8316 Misty Lilac Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 8316 Misty Lilac Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8316 Misty Lilac Drive offers parking.
Does 8316 Misty Lilac Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8316 Misty Lilac Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8316 Misty Lilac Drive have a pool?
No, 8316 Misty Lilac Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8316 Misty Lilac Drive have accessible units?
No, 8316 Misty Lilac Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8316 Misty Lilac Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8316 Misty Lilac Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8316 Misty Lilac Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8316 Misty Lilac Drive has units with air conditioning.

