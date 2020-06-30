8316 Misty Lilac Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious Home located in Tanners Creek! - This home offers it all! Beautiful front porch with great curb appeal. Dinning room and living room offers great lighting with gorgeous bay window. Living room offers built in cabinets and shelving. Inviting spacious eat in kitchen with island, great cabinet space, counter space and desk nook. All major appliances included. Open concept, kitchen view flows into grand living room. Living room features accent wall and great natural light. Ascend to the top level with master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and bright and inviting light. Master on-suite offers separate vanity sinks with counters space, separated by abstract garden tub with stand up shower. Other three bedrooms offer great space and light to match the entire house. Laundry room with washer and dryer included! Last but not lease the great fenced entertainment back yard space will be great for the great weather approaching. Complete lifted deck surrounding patio with seating and covered gazebo. With still plenty of yard space for fun, games and outdoor play. See for yourself!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5391593)