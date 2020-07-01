8206 Rolling Meadows Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage

Lovely home 2 story home in desirable Stonegate Farms. Large open kitchen with lots of cabinets, counter space, & pantry. Large Breakfast area opens to backyard with deck. Yard is fenced with mature trees beyond fence. Formal dining room with beautiful crown molding. Master bedroom features a high ceiling and en-suite bath, with shower and separate soaking tub. Master closet with custom storage for clothes and shoes. Updated light fixtures, new flooring, and freshly painted. Convenient 2nd floor laundry. Community has a rec area & playground for children and pets. Great location just minutes away from shopping, dining, and I77.