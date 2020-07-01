All apartments in Huntersville
8206 Rolling Meadows Lane

Location

8206 Rolling Meadows Lane, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
playground
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
Lovely home 2 story home in desirable Stonegate Farms. Large open kitchen with lots of cabinets, counter space, & pantry. Large Breakfast area opens to backyard with deck. Yard is fenced with mature trees beyond fence. Formal dining room with beautiful crown molding. Master bedroom features a high ceiling and en-suite bath, with shower and separate soaking tub. Master closet with custom storage for clothes and shoes. Updated light fixtures, new flooring, and freshly painted. Convenient 2nd floor laundry. Community has a rec area & playground for children and pets. Great location just minutes away from shopping, dining, and I77.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8206 Rolling Meadows Lane have any available units?
8206 Rolling Meadows Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 8206 Rolling Meadows Lane have?
Some of 8206 Rolling Meadows Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8206 Rolling Meadows Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8206 Rolling Meadows Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8206 Rolling Meadows Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8206 Rolling Meadows Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8206 Rolling Meadows Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8206 Rolling Meadows Lane offers parking.
Does 8206 Rolling Meadows Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8206 Rolling Meadows Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8206 Rolling Meadows Lane have a pool?
No, 8206 Rolling Meadows Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8206 Rolling Meadows Lane have accessible units?
No, 8206 Rolling Meadows Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8206 Rolling Meadows Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8206 Rolling Meadows Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8206 Rolling Meadows Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8206 Rolling Meadows Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

