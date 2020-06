Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Huntersville with Fenced Yard - Three bedrooms, 2.5 baths with formal dining room. Freshly repainted throughout inside. New laminate hardwood flooring on main level. Reclaimed wood accent wall in living room. Granite Countertops being installed by October 1st. Large front porch. Beautifully landscaped backyard with privacy fence. Detached two car garage. Photos were taken before interior was painted Sherwin Williams "Agreeable grey" throughout.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4414299)