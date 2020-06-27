All apartments in Huntersville
6323 Riverside Oaks Drive

6323 Riverside Oaks Drive
Location

6323 Riverside Oaks Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078
Latta Springs

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious home in Huntersville - Less than 7 miles to Birkdale, shopping and restaurants!!! Great home in a great neighborhood with amenities. Spacious bedrooms with AMAZING closet space. Master bedroom features a bathroom en suite and spacious "den" with cable connection. In-law suite located on the first floor. Formal areas for your enjoyment. Hardwoods downstairs. Kitchen has stainless appliances and granite countertops. Close to highways, shopping, schools and restaurants. New paint! New carpet! Great, open space for entertaining.Call today!!

I-77N to Exit 16B (Sunset Road)/R-Beatties Ford Rd/L- April Mist Trail into Latta Spring Subdivision/R-Riverside Oaks Drive

Ammenities:
Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave
W/D Connection
Hardwoods/Carpet
Fireplace
2 car garage
Built in 2003
9-5/Latta Springs
Pets-Conditional

Tenant Responsibilities:
Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer/Gas
Lawn Maintenance/Landscaping
Interior/Exterior Lighting
Renter's Insurance

(RLNE4944899)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6323 Riverside Oaks Drive have any available units?
6323 Riverside Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 6323 Riverside Oaks Drive have?
Some of 6323 Riverside Oaks Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6323 Riverside Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6323 Riverside Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6323 Riverside Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6323 Riverside Oaks Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6323 Riverside Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6323 Riverside Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 6323 Riverside Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6323 Riverside Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6323 Riverside Oaks Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6323 Riverside Oaks Drive has a pool.
Does 6323 Riverside Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 6323 Riverside Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6323 Riverside Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6323 Riverside Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6323 Riverside Oaks Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6323 Riverside Oaks Drive has units with air conditioning.
