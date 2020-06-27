6323 Riverside Oaks Drive

Amenities

Spacious home in Huntersville - Less than 7 miles to Birkdale, shopping and restaurants!!! Great home in a great neighborhood with amenities. Spacious bedrooms with AMAZING closet space. Master bedroom features a bathroom en suite and spacious "den" with cable connection. In-law suite located on the first floor. Formal areas for your enjoyment. Hardwoods downstairs. Kitchen has stainless appliances and granite countertops. Close to highways, shopping, schools and restaurants. New paint! New carpet! Great, open space for entertaining.Call today!!



I-77N to Exit 16B (Sunset Road)/R-Beatties Ford Rd/L- April Mist Trail into Latta Spring Subdivision/R-Riverside Oaks Drive



