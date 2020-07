Amenities

Great location in Birkdale Village! Walk to Starbucks, the movies, restaurants, bars, and shopping! Large master bedroom with private tub and a walk in closet. Spacious second bedroom with private bathroom. Townhome backs up to a private wooded area with nobody living behind. 1 car garage. Brand new vinyl waterproof plank flooring downstairs. Professionally cleaned carpet upstairs. Move in ready! Amenities include playground, pool, and easy access to a Greenway nearby.