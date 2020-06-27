16932 Bridgeton Ln

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This 2-bedroom, 2.5-bath town house offers a fantastic Birkdale Village location, within walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment! Features include beautiful hardwood flooring, crown molding, a fireplace with a TV niche above, and a 1-car garage. The kitchen offers granite counters, a pantry, and a ceramic tile floor and backsplash. The master suite boasts a sitting area, a walk-in closet, and a bath with a garden tub and a shower. Hurry, this great unit won't last long!



***Please pardon our dust, renovations are underway!***



Convenient to I-77 and minutes to Uptown Charlotte!



Pets conditional.



We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!