16932 Bridgeton Ln

This 2-bedroom, 2.5-bath town house offers a fantastic Birkdale Village location, within walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment! Features include beautiful hardwood flooring, crown molding, a fireplace with a TV niche above, and a 1-car garage. The kitchen offers granite counters, a pantry, and a ceramic tile floor and backsplash. The master suite boasts a sitting area, a walk-in closet, and a bath with a garden tub and a shower. Hurry, this great unit won't last long!
***Please pardon our dust, renovations are underway!***
Convenient to I-77 and minutes to Uptown Charlotte!
Pets conditional.
