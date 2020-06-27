All apartments in Huntersville
Last updated January 17 2020 at 8:37 PM

16932 Bridgeton Ln

16932 Bridgeton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16932 Bridgeton Lane, Huntersville, NC 28078
Birkdale Village

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This 2-bedroom, 2.5-bath town house offers a fantastic Birkdale Village location, within walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment! Features include beautiful hardwood flooring, crown molding, a fireplace with a TV niche above, and a 1-car garage. The kitchen offers granite counters, a pantry, and a ceramic tile floor and backsplash. The master suite boasts a sitting area, a walk-in closet, and a bath with a garden tub and a shower. Hurry, this great unit won't last long!

***Please pardon our dust, renovations are underway!***

Convenient to I-77 and minutes to Uptown Charlotte!

Pets conditional.

We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16932 Bridgeton Ln have any available units?
16932 Bridgeton Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 16932 Bridgeton Ln have?
Some of 16932 Bridgeton Ln's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16932 Bridgeton Ln currently offering any rent specials?
16932 Bridgeton Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16932 Bridgeton Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 16932 Bridgeton Ln is pet friendly.
Does 16932 Bridgeton Ln offer parking?
Yes, 16932 Bridgeton Ln offers parking.
Does 16932 Bridgeton Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16932 Bridgeton Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16932 Bridgeton Ln have a pool?
No, 16932 Bridgeton Ln does not have a pool.
Does 16932 Bridgeton Ln have accessible units?
No, 16932 Bridgeton Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 16932 Bridgeton Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 16932 Bridgeton Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16932 Bridgeton Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 16932 Bridgeton Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
