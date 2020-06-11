16433 Breckshire Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful traditional brick home at the end of a cul-de-sac, featuring HUGE FENCED back yard with new storage shed. Updates throughout home, including all new windows, newly painted interior, updated lighting, plantation shutters, and new blinds; Remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances, gorgeous counters and cabinets, and stylish farm sink; kitchen and breakfast area overlook the expansive back yard. Living room with wood burning fireplace is off kitchen, with french door access to large deck for outdoor entertaining. Family room/Den off entry with French Doors adjoins Formal Dining Room with wainscoting detail. Four upper bedrooms: Master offers walk-in closet with built-ins, and remodeled master bath - walk-in shower with gorgeous tile detail, dual vanity sink. Pets conditional upon owner approval.