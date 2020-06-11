All apartments in Huntersville
16433 Breckshire Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 11:59 PM

16433 Breckshire Drive

16433 Beckshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16433 Beckshire Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful traditional brick home at the end of a cul-de-sac, featuring HUGE FENCED back yard with new storage shed. Updates throughout home, including all new windows, newly painted interior, updated lighting, plantation shutters, and new blinds; Remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances, gorgeous counters and cabinets, and stylish farm sink; kitchen and breakfast area overlook the expansive back yard. Living room with wood burning fireplace is off kitchen, with french door access to large deck for outdoor entertaining. Family room/Den off entry with French Doors adjoins Formal Dining Room with wainscoting detail. Four upper bedrooms: Master offers walk-in closet with built-ins, and remodeled master bath - walk-in shower with gorgeous tile detail, dual vanity sink. Pets conditional upon owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16433 Breckshire Drive have any available units?
16433 Breckshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 16433 Breckshire Drive have?
Some of 16433 Breckshire Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16433 Breckshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16433 Breckshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16433 Breckshire Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16433 Breckshire Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16433 Breckshire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16433 Breckshire Drive offers parking.
Does 16433 Breckshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16433 Breckshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16433 Breckshire Drive have a pool?
No, 16433 Breckshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16433 Breckshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 16433 Breckshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16433 Breckshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16433 Breckshire Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16433 Breckshire Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16433 Breckshire Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

