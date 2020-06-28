16111 Amber Field Drive

Amenities

Available mid July! PET FRIENDLY with large fully fenced back yard! CHARMING, bright and open RANCH with a great split bedroom floor plan. Updated Kitchen with WHITE cabinets and butcher block counter tops. Kitchen and dining area opens to family room with vaulted ceiling and stylish ship lap detail above fireplace mantel. Newer Luxury Vinyl Plank Wood flooring! Conveniently located between exits 23 and 25 near dining, shopping, entertainment, Birkdale Village and fantastic North Meck Park. $300 per pet annual fee. 1.5 months rent due at signing of lease. Tenant to verify schools. Currently tenant occupied - don't disturb. Scheduling showings and wait for confirmation on weekend afternoons. Pictures taken prior to current tenant.