Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:30 PM

16111 Amber Field Drive

16111 Amber Field Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16111 Amber Field Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Available mid July! PET FRIENDLY with large fully fenced back yard! CHARMING, bright and open RANCH with a great split bedroom floor plan. Updated Kitchen with WHITE cabinets and butcher block counter tops. Kitchen and dining area opens to family room with vaulted ceiling and stylish ship lap detail above fireplace mantel. Newer Luxury Vinyl Plank Wood flooring! Conveniently located between exits 23 and 25 near dining, shopping, entertainment, Birkdale Village and fantastic North Meck Park. $300 per pet annual fee. 1.5 months rent due at signing of lease. Tenant to verify schools. Currently tenant occupied - don't disturb. Scheduling showings and wait for confirmation on weekend afternoons. Pictures taken prior to current tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16111 Amber Field Drive have any available units?
16111 Amber Field Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 16111 Amber Field Drive have?
Some of 16111 Amber Field Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16111 Amber Field Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16111 Amber Field Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16111 Amber Field Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16111 Amber Field Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16111 Amber Field Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16111 Amber Field Drive offers parking.
Does 16111 Amber Field Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16111 Amber Field Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16111 Amber Field Drive have a pool?
No, 16111 Amber Field Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16111 Amber Field Drive have accessible units?
No, 16111 Amber Field Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16111 Amber Field Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16111 Amber Field Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16111 Amber Field Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16111 Amber Field Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
