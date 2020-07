Amenities

Cul De Sac home located in desirable Birkdale golf course community. New roof and gutters replaced in 2017, new deck with pergola also done in 2017, new hardwood on lower level, new tiling in laundry and lower bath and new remolded upstairs guest bath. The appliances have been upgraded...Brand new Whirlpool Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Built in stove and Microwave. Ceiling fans and chandeliers replaced as well